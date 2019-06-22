On Thursday, Drake Maverick was married to indie wrestler Renee Michelle, and shortly after lost the WWE 24/7 Championship back to R-Truth.

Maverick had reportedly pitched the idea to WWE who loved it and gave it the green light. The actual title change was filmed after the official nuptial were finished up. EC3 was Drake's best man and Braun Strowman was also a groomsman.

Since the title change, R-Truth showed off his dance moves with the newly won title, while Maverick looked to be drinking his sorrows away.