At Money in the Bank, Rey Mysterio became a Grand Slam Champion by winning the US Title. However, he had to relinquish the belt two weeks later due to suffering an injury from a post-match beatdown by Samoa Joe.

Mysterio spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast about how he's doing physically and when he plans on returning.

"An unfortunate thing happened in the ring at MITB. When you're in their full action and full adrenaline, you have know idea of the referee's count or if he's even aware that the opponent is grabbing the rope while he's doing the pin. Nine out of 10 times the ref is right on spot, but this wasn't the occasion," said Mysterio.

"When I saw the replay I saw that Samoa Joe's left shoulder was off the canvas during the three-count. Due to the unfortunate aftermath after winning the title, I suffered a separated left shoulder. That has put me on the bench, so I've been doing some PRP and slight rotation movements. I'm trying to see if I could get back in possibly late June or July."

It was unusual for Joe to be given back the US Title instead of it being declared vacant, and Mysterio explained why that happened.

"I couldn't defend the title, so there was no point in me keeping the title," stated Mysterio. "Also, once I saw the three-count and that his shoulder was up…like anyone else would say, 'That's not my call. That's the ref's call.' But I like to work on the right side of things. I clearly didn't win that title the way I would have loved to have won it. So the best thing to do is return it, get better, heal up and ask for another title shot."

Joe and Mysterio also faced off at WrestleMania though if you blinked then you may have missed the match. Their US Title match lasted just one minute due to time concerns and Mysterio weighed in on that short match.

"Man those shows are kinda crazy," Mysterio said of WrestleMania. "It seems every year they get longer and longer, but that's the risk you take some times. It was an unfortunate matter, but it's not the end of the world for me. I've given plenty of great matches in my career where I don't think the fans have missed anything yet."

Many have suggested that WrestleMania be split up into two night or multiple shows and Mysterio gave his opinion on the lengthy Mania shows.

"It's not a bad idea to do a pre-WrestleMania show, maybe on that same day, and just start a little bit earlier. Give the first 5-6 matches to kickoff Mania, have a break in-between, sell some merchandise and then move onto the big show," said Mysterio.

Outside of the ring, Mysterio launched Fight4Autism and he detailed how this all came about.

"My team from the UK brought this to my attention and going from my years in this business, I can relate to a lot of kids that have autism and are huge wrestling fans," said Mysterio. "How do I know this? Because at many of my appearances, the parents have mentioned to me that their son or daughter has autism, but when wrestling comes on there is a connection there.

"That is especially when they see Rey Mysterio. I don't know if it's the mask or my style, but there's a close connection between kids with autism that feel like they are themselves when around wrestling.

"That's how this campaign came together and we're trying to make a change, not just in Europe or Mexico or the US, but around the world."

Rey Mysterio is the global ambassador being Fight4Autism. He has created this global fundraiser in his determination to help autistic children all over the world, no matter where they live. His mission is to have his fans join him in the fight. To do so, fans only need to donate US$4 via the website https://www.winwithrey.com/. Your donation also enters you into a raffle to win Fight4Autisim merchandise as well as a chance to win an all-expenses paid experience for two, including business class airfares, hotel accommodation and premium seat tickets to a live WWE event as Rey Mysterio's personal guests.

Wrestling Inc's full interview with Rey was included as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast.

