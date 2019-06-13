WWE legend Ric Flair took to social media to promote his appearance at the Greater Austin Comic Con. Before getting into the details of the event, Flair took a brief moment to apologize to Shawn Michaels after Flair called Michaels out in a previous social media post following his health scare in May.

"Three weeks ago, I got out," Flair said. "Still alive. Still happy to be here and getting ready to take off for Austin, Texas.

"I wanted to take one moment to apologize to Shawn Michaels. Shawn, I got excited. I was upset about some stuff and took it out on you. I apologize. You and Ricky Steamboat will always be the greatest wrestlers I've ever been in the ring with. Let's leave it at that."

Flair suffered a medical emergency in May which eventually led to him undergoing a successful heart surgery days later. Following his release from the hospital, Flair released two social media videos titled 'Back In Action Parts 1 & 2'. The videos showed Flair energetically cheering himself on his youthful energy while simultaneously highlighting the severity of his medical scare. During the videos, Flair thanked his friends while also calling out Michaels.

"Shawn Michaels, I'm sorry... you're not in a position to judge me, buddy," Flair said at the time. "Telling me I'll never know who Richard Fliehr is. Do you think I'll ever know? I don't know. Richard Fliehr, like I said before, was an irresponsible kid who was blessed with the greatest parents in the world, did everything wrong.

"By the way, who are you to judge me? I mean, really? Come on, man. Let's get serious. You've opened the door and I'm giving it back to you. Who are you to judge me, are you kidding me? You idolized me and then all the sudden contempt, for what? For what you grew up loving and for what you inspired me to be, who you are. I don't think so, man."

Shawn Michaels has not responded to Flair's video. Greater Austin Comic Con is scheduled to start June 15 through June 16 in Cedar Park, Texas. Flair scheduled to appear with former pro wrestling legends Kevin Nash and Razor Ramon.