Impact Wrestling announced Johnny Impact will cash-in his opportunity at Rich Swann's X Division title at Slammiversary XVII on July 7 in Dallas, Texas.

Back in April at Impact United We Stand, Impact won an Ultimate X Match against Jake Crist, Dante Fox, Ace Austin, and Pat Buck to win a future shot at the title.

Below is the updated PPV card.

* Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin (Impact World Championship)

* Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact (Impact X Division Championship)