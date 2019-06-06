Last weekend a fan took to Twitter to write about an incident he experienced at an ROH show. The fan claimed that he was escorted to the back, by what he thought was security, and was confronted by Bully Ray over comments he made, as a fan, towards The Allure.

Ring of Honor issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. on Monday stating that the incident was now the subject of a 48-hour internal investigation.

Wrestling Inc. reached out to ROH today for a follow up on how the investigation is proceeding. We were sent the following statement from ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland: