As noted on Wednesday, it was revealed by @Wrestlevotes that 2K and WWE have been working on the promotional material for the WWE 2K20 video game. It was reported that 2K spent "mega money" on the commercial, which is said to be similar to the NFL 100 commercial from the recent Super Bowl event. It was also noted that current Superstars and Legends were featured in the spot, including WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Steve Austin.

In an update, Flair was initially scheduled to film for the commercial but not confirmed, according to @Wrestlevotes. Other WWE Hall of Famers who have been confirmed for the ad are Sting, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Superstars who have been confirmed for the shoot include Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Paul Heyman and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

There's still no word yet on if Sasha Banks filmed for the commercial, but it was reported last month that she and Hogan were among those filming for the game and the promotional material.

It's believed that the WWE 2K20 video game will be officially announced by 2K on Monday, June 24. A Digital Deluxe and Collector's Edition is rumored to be released on Tuesday, October 1, and then the standard release is expected to take place on Saturday, October 5. The release dates should be confirmed later this month along with full details in the official 2K announcement. Stay tuned for more updates on the game.