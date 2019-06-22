Earlier this week it was reported Rusev has been away from WWE TV after asking for some time off.

Rusev has since responded to this on Twitter, "You have been fed the wrong information, Dirt sheets."

His most recent appearance was in the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia back on June 7. Lana made an appearance at this past week's MTV Movie & TV Awards, Rusev didn't look to be at that event with her.

A couple of days ago a fan asked Rusev, "How frustrating is it to see Shane McMahon on TV instead of you?"

Rusev replied, "I'm not. It's normal. He is the bosses son."

