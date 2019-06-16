A scary scene unfolded at Warrior Wrestling recently when Sam Adonis took a scary chair shot to the eye from Pat Monix. Adonis started bleeding profusely and there was reportedly a confrontation between the two backstage afterwards.

Adonis talked more about the incident and reports that he almost beat up Monix when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I don't know if I nearly beat him up. If this was ballet, we wouldn't be a part of it as tempers get heated the way that they are. I was unaware of the situation; all I know was that my eye was busted and the ref kept saying how bad it was," stated Adonis.

"Anyone who's been in a fight like that, you don't necessarily think logically in that moment. So I was literally seeing red and came in the back to call out Monix. Everybody calmed everything down and we never came to blows. There was no intention of me doing anything more than that, but people are gonna think it's something bigger than it is when tempers are flaring."

Adonis says he doesn't consider it an injury, he calls it just "getting hurt" and that he wrestled five nights later in Dallas with stitches in his face.

"There's guys that work harder than me that are hurt more than me and that's something we have to accept as performers. If it were ever force me to miss work, then I'd probably look like a big sissy. So, I don't want that. …I try to deliver 100 percent and wouldn't want to let anyone down especially with my name being advertised," Adonis said before adding that he prides himself on his work feeling real and that's probably why everyone took the incident with Monix so seriously.

In addition to being a wrestler, Adonis is also a promoter and has his own promotion called WrestleRex. At their next show, WrestleRex will feature ECW original Super Crazy and Adonis talked about his love for ECW and their former talent.

"I grew up in Pittsburgh watching ECW and we used to go to the Golden Dome where they did November to Remember '97," said Adonis. "ECW is such a big part of me and being a seven-year-old kid exposed to that opened my eyes to not accept WCW or WWE. That plays into my vision and excitement about the wrestling business worldwide.

"So being able to have Super Crazy here in Pittsburgh means something. There's still a tail end of that ECW crowd excited to have him here. I'm excited to bring him back because I worked with him in Mexico and Japan. He's a friend of mine and I want to take care of these guys like they took care of me."

With WrestleRex, Iron City Beer is one of the sponsors and Adonis talked about how rowdy the crowd will be because of it.

"The crowd at the first WrestleRex was as hot as any crowd I've been in front of and I think that's what's gonna make this something special. The people being so hot and crazy, plus the atmosphere – I think we are onto something that's gonna turn into something big, especially here in Pittsburgh," said Adonis.

"But given the volume of the stream, I think it's something that wrestling fans worldwide are gonna wanna be a part of."

