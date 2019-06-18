Former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan will apparently be playing up her Viking ancestry even more as a singles wrestler.

As seen in the photo below, Logan appeared during a commercial break on RAW and said that she was a Viking. She added that she plans to raid the women's division. The Viking gimmick is already running in the family, as Logan is married to Erik of the Viking Raiders.

Logan has not wrestled on RAW since The Riott Squad were split up in April as part of the Superstar Shakeup. She worked a match against Dana Brooke on Main Event this past Monday, which was ruled a no-contest after Brooke was busted open following a knee from Logan.