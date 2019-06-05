Former WWE superstar Sean Waltman f.k.a. X-Pac gave his thoughts on the incident involving Bully Ray and a Ring of Honor fan on his podcast X-Pac 12360.

A ROH attendee said Bully Ray had him escorted to a private room by security and was then told by Bully Ray to be 'respectful' to performers after an altercation with Velvet Sky, Angelina Love, and Mandy Leon. Waltman said he doesn't see a major issue with what had happened. However, Waltman believes both parties could have found a better way to handle the situation.

"I am going to go out on a limb here and say that it was probably a little bit more than your average heckling of the heels," Waltman said. "I am just guessing. I am just going by what these two are saying and their stories kind of match up. The actual confrontation and the stories match up.

"What's the problem here? Why is this even that big of news? I don't get it. Look, here's the thing and I've read on Twitter some people's responses on this and maybe I am missing something out there. People jumping his sh*t over his response. Was it the best idea to have [the fan] brought into a private room where things can be claimed, accusations can be made, and it's only you two. His words versus your word? Probably not the best idea but I am just going by what the fan said himself. I don't see the big deal here. So, where's the harm? Somebody got their feelings hurt? Someone got scared a little bit? Okay, big f***ing deal."

Waltman said there is a 'line' when heckling wrestlers and it's clear when it is crossed. Waltman admitted he tries to look at siltation from other points of view but doesn't understand why the incident became a major issue.

"There is a line and you'll know it," Waltman claimed. "You'll know it's being crossed when you f***ing hear it. There's sh*t talking like heckling wresters and if you step over the line-. Obviously I come from a different era but I try to look at things and I think I do a pretty good job compared to a lot of people from my generation when it comes to seeing things from everyone's point of view. And I just think this is really being blown completely out of proportion. I have some friends that probably disagree with me and I don't know what to tell you. I am just not seeing the huge issue here."

Waltman vouched for the women involved saying that they are veterans and professionals in the industry. Waltman showed distain for the way in which the performers were, and have been, treated.

"Those girls, they've been around a minute," Waltman said. "I've known them for over ten years and they've heard some s--t before. It's not like they're thin skinned and can't handle being f***ed with out there, especially as heels. The woman in our industry and the sh*t they have to go through behind the scenes, let alone the sh*t they have to listen to from rude fans."

Due to the occurrence of this incident, Ring of Honor is conducting an investigation. Waltman doesn't foresee any consequences for any party involved.

"I am pretty sure this kind of thing is not going to happen again," Waltman predicted. "I just think this is ridiculous that it's even a big story."

