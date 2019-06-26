Jon Moxley touched on many things in his interview with Chris Jericho, but nearly all of them blasted WWE in some way, shape or form. Moxley's former Shield-mate, Seth Rollins, probably knows the former Dean Ambrose as well as anyone and he chalked up the comments as presumptuous and said not everyone can handle the rigors of WWE.

Sean Waltman seemed to side with Rollins and said that some people are just wired differently on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"About Seth, I can understand why he said that. And yes, different people are equipped to deal with things differently; people are wired different. I mean just like some people over the years had to resort to using substances to get through and some people didn't. And the ones that didn't will go, 'Well I don't know why he did it.' Well you're different. You're not wired the same," said Waltman.

"People have different experiences in [WWE]. You can be working for the company at the same exact time and have a totally different experience."

Rollins has also been involved in a Twitter beef as of late after he boasted that WWE had the best pro wrestling on the planet. Many have hit back at that claim including Will Ospreay, who competes for New Japan amongst other promotions.

Ospreay responded with "I'm alive" to point out that he is, in fact, on this planet. Rollins replied by making fun of Ospreay's size and pay. Waltman also joined the discussion and said he likes the smack-talking between the two.

"I don't have a problem with it, and even if I did, who gives a f***? Seth coming out and saying he's the best and that they're the best. I mean that's what you do… I don't have a problem with either one of them saying what they said," stated Waltman. "Will Ospreay is the f***ing sh*t, good argument, really good argument for him being the best on the planet. I am just being brutally honest, after watching his sh*t lately, even the in-between-the-moves sh*t, he is on a level where only a few other people are. I think he is the most valuable guy New Japan has, that's not Japanese, by a long shot.

"[Rollins] is just being himself, you know for better or worse, you can like it or not like it. He has a pretty good argument, he's one of the best out there, one of the elites… My feelings are this is just fine. It's just back and forth bantering, sh*t-talking. Big fan of both of them."

