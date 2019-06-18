WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and girlfriend RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch shared another brief moment after last night's RAW in Los Angeles went off the air.

As seen in the video below, Lynch and Rollins once again had a moment while Lynch was headed out for the post-RAW dark main event. She retained over Lacey Evans in a Street Fight to end the tapings. Rollins was headed to the back after ending the show-closing segment on TV.

There's been a lot of speculation on WWE doing an upcoming TV angle between the WWE power couple. WWE recently featured the couple on an episode of RAW, and they had a similar moment in front of the crowd after the May 28 RAW went off the air.

As seen above, WWE released video of Rollins and Lynch on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards that aired this week. Seen below, they also tweeted photos of Rollins and Lynch at the awards, and their website published Getty photos of the happy couple at the ceremony, including a photo of them kissing.

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch aux MTV Awards ?? pic.twitter.com/0DgYLa5yLZ — SO CATCH by Hal (@SoCatchHal) June 16, 2019