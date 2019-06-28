- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at Roman Reigns' 5 greatest rivals - Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, John Cena.

- WWE stock was down 0.014% today, closing at $72.21 per share. Today's high was $73.17 and the low was $71.75.

- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter and responded to a tweet that referenced Paul Heyman being the new full-time Executive Director of RAW. The tweet, from our own Glenn Rubenstein, asked if the new role was fair to Rollins. The Architect said he will not be asking for a move to SmackDown, which is now ran by new Executive Director Eric Bischoff.

"A) it's not fair. B) I won't be requesting any such switch. C) Heyman is well aware of what happens if you try and cross me. And if he isn't, all he has to do is consult his client. Because that guy knows first hand what it's like to take a beating from me," Rollins wrote.

As we've noted, these new roles for Bischoff and Heyman are not part of any storyline, at least for now. Despite that, they are being advertised for some sort of potential reveal segments at next Monday's RAW and Tuesday's SmackDown.

You can see Rollins' full tweet below: