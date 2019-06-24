The Seth Rollins Twitter fiasco has received another dousing of gasoline this morning as Rollins chirped back to NJPW's Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. In his recent tweet, Rollins targets Ospreay's size and compares him to a lesser version of WWE United States Champion Ricochet.

Rollins's tweeted, 'Ahhhh I'm sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy!' This response was Rollins's rebuttal to Ospreay's 'I'm alive' tweet.

Ahhhh I'm sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

As previously reported, Seth Rollins has been going back and forth with numerous wrestlers from all different promotions about his recent tweet stating that WWE has the 'Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period.' Since this tweet, stars like Chris Jericho and Tama Tonga have responded with counter comments.

Rollins successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at last night's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.