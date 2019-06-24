As we previously reported, Seth Rollins responded to a WWE tweet hyping last night's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, writing, "Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period." Rollins later double downed on his statement after the Cruiserweight title match kicked off the pay-per-view.

"Doubling down," Rollins wrote. "Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that's just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can't."

As noted, Chris Jericho replied to Rollins' original tweet with a laughing emoji. Will Ospreay and Roman Reigns also responded, as seen below:

Tama Tonga also seemed to reference Rollins' tweet while promoting the A block of the G1 tournament, writing, "Best Pro Wrestling in the guh damn Galaxy. Don't @ me bih"

Rollins successfully defended his title against Baron Corbin at the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Full WWE Stomping Grounds results are here.