- Above are WWE NXT UK highlights for this week with Travis Banks vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER, Killer Kelly vs. Xia Brookside, NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson, plus more.

- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter today to thank Shinsuke Nakamura after their main event at the WWE live event from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Rollins wrote, "Pro wrestling is so f'n cool. Thank you @ShinsukeN. Thank you #WWETokyo."

- Stephanie McMahon was recently ranked #13 on the list of the world's 50 most influential Chief Marketing Officers in 2019, from Forbes and Sprinklr.

Stephanie tweeted on the list and wrote, "I am beyond thrilled and honored to be included in such a prestigious list of people I admire and respect! #InfluentialCMOs"