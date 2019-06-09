WWE announced today that Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre are going to be having a victory party on RAW.

Shane McMahon beat Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown, with the help of Drew McIntyre. McIntyre leveled Reigns with a Claymore Kick, then Shane took advantage and covered Reigns for the pin to win.

It was also reported before that Samoa Joe will be a guest on Miz TV and there will be a tag team title match with Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival.

Below is a photo of the two at Super ShowDown: