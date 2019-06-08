Impact Wrestling returned to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Friday for night 2 of TV tapings. You can read our recap from Thursday's tapings by clicking here. Below are spoilers from Friday's tapings, courtesy of Pat Bailey:

* Jordynne Grace defeated Masha Slamovitch in a match for Xplosion

* Charles Mason defeated Sawyer Fulton with Sami Callihan in a match for Xplosion

* The Rascalz defeated Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX with Konnan and The Laredo Kid

* The North defeated The Deaner Family

* Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Havok and Su Yung ended in a No Contest after the match fell apart. A four-woman brawl broke out and the referee called for the bell. Taya used a steel chair on Havok while Rosemary brought a bag of thumbtacks. Havok stopped Yung from getting tossed onto the tacks. Yung accidentally kicked Havok and Havok almost put Yung onto the pile of tacks but Father James Mitchell ran down and got in between them. Rosemary and Taya broke up the talk but had words between each other when Rosemary picked up Taya's title

* Sami Callihan defeated Fallah Bah with Scarlett Bordeaux. After the match, Sami blased the Knockouts Revolution and called Tessa Blanchard to the ring to have words. Sami insulted Blanchard and said she wants to be treated like an equal, so here it is. Sami kicked Tessa to the mat and said this is a lesson learned on what happens when a Knockout gets in the ring with a man. Tessa snapped and attacked Sami, hitting him with a Spear. Fans really got behind Tessa and chanted for her. OVE ran down and held Tessa while Sami called her a b---h. Sami thrusted a baseball bat into Tessa's ribs and then left her knocked out with a piledriver. After the match, agents D'Lo Brown and Tommy Dreamer ran down to check on Tessa with officials. She was helped to the back

* TJ Perkins defeated Ace Austin in a rematch from Thursday

* Jake Crist defeated JT Dunn and Mantequilla in a Triple Threat that had non-stop action. Crist pinned Dunn after a top rope Diamond Cutter

* Kiera Hogan defeated Madison Rayne with Jordynne Grace on commentary. Hogan taunted Grace all throughout the match. They faced off after the match again but Hogan left as Grace entered the ring

* Sabu with Super Genie defeated Raj Singh with Gama Singh. Sabu used a chair and received an ECW chant at one point, hitting his trademark moves. He won by submission with a Camel Clutch

* Moose came to the ring for a promo and ran down the ECW Originals - Sabu, Rob Van Dam, Taz and Tommy Dreamer. He spoke more about RVD and said RVD needs to prove himself at Slammiversary. Moose revealed a video on the big screen and it was of him standing over Sabu "earlier in the day" after beating Sabu up. RVD's music hit and he came out for a brawl with Moose. They fought until officials broke it up

* Rohit Raju defeated The Laredo Kid. Before the match, Gama Singh came back out and cut an anti-USA promo in the ring. He then introduced Raju. Raju won the match with a corner cannonball and a double stomp to the back

* X Division Champion Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated John E. Bravo and Johnny Impact. Swann and Mack double teamed Impact to the floor, then hit a Stunner and a flying splash to Bravo for the pin

* Impact World Heavyweight Champion Brian Cage came to the ring for a promo to close the show. Cage talked about how Michael Elgin took away the biggest moment of his career from him, something he worked 14 years for, and sent him to the hospital with an injury. Cage called Elgin out and said he will soon find out that you can't break. He brought up Slammiversary but was interrupted by a scrawny doctor. Cage put the doctor down with a big F5. Elgin took advantage and stormed the ring to attack. Elgin nailed a Buckle Bomb and a running sitdown powerbomb, then a few more shots while Cage was down. Elgin left the ring to stand up a table at ringside. He returned to the ring and drove Cage from the ring through the floor table with another powerbomb. The NYC crowd loudly chanted "Holy s--t!" as Elgin raised Cage's title in the air to end the episode. In what looked like a dark segment for the live crowd only, Elgin punched Don Callis for getting in his face and not shutting up. Cage came back to the ring and got the upperhand on Elgin, forcing him to scramble. Referees tried restoring order but Cage launched a few of them. Elgin got up again but Cage blasted him and hit another F5. That was it for the show