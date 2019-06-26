Announced last month, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be hosting a new reality show, Straight Up Steve Austin. It's a reality show that will air for seven episodes, premiering on the USA Network on Monday, August 12 after RAW finishes up.

Austin noted he had taken a six month hiatus from podcasting, partly due to filming the upcoming series. On the latest episode of The Steve Austin Show, Austin commented about Straight Up Steve Austin.

"I filmed my new show for the USA Network, Straight Up Steve Austin, the season premiere is August 12 and it will be on right after Monday Night RAW, so get ready to set your DVR," Austin said. "This show is where I hang out with some celebrity guests. We get to do some neat activities, get to know them and have conversation. It's a 30 minute show. I appreciate the opportunity given to me by the USA Network. Hopefully enough people will watch this show, so we can get season two out of it, continue raising hell and having a good time."

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has already been announced as one of his guests.

Austin's last appearance on WWE TV was for RAW's 25th Anniversary show on January 22, 2018 where he gave both Shane and Vince McMahon a stunner.

