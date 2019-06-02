Intergender Wrestling has always been a hot-button issue in the world of pro wrestling. From Andy Kaufman to Chyna winning the Intercontinental Title, the topic has always been controversial. However, Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard welcomes it.

During a recent Impact media call, Blanchard was asked about intergender wrestling, including her recent match with Joey Ryan.

"I love wrestling, no matter if it is guys, girls or whatever it may be," Blanchard said. "I'm not really sure what is in store for me. I would like to face everyone on the Impact roster. It is filled with amazing performers, I would be honored to share the ring with any of them."

Impact Wrestling has one man that welcomes intergender wrestling. Glenn Gilbertti, f.k.a. Disco Inferno, has spent time deriding women's wrestling both on his podcast and on Impact Wrestling. Blanchard was quite frank about her feelings on Gilbertti's statements and him competing in the Knockouts Division.

"I think Glenn is a piece of s--t," Blanchard exclaimed. "I think Glenn coming down and inserting himself into the Knockouts battle royale made it clearer he is a piece of s--t. To get on the microphone to downplay us as women as talents are just embarrassing and couldn't be further from the truth. I feel like any one of us women, contracted or not, could have beaten his ass."

Blanchard did not stop there, and issued a warning to Gilbertti.

"If the time and place is right, I would be more than happy to get in the ring with him and show him what a piece of s--t he is," Blanchard said.



