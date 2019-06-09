Tetsuya Naito won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Kota Ibushi at tonight's NJPW Dominion. This is Naito's fourth time winning the title. Ibushi won it back in April.
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
.@s_d_naito with an immediate answer for @ibushi_kota! #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
?? https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/hAkuRRjVpw
.@s_d_naito has no mercy for Ibushi! #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
?? https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/QvAZqTLUfk
Somehow, some way... @ibushi_kota is STILL in this! #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
?? https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/99YUjCYaHb
Oh no! Kota's head hits the edge of the ring. He's continuing on though. #njdominion pic.twitter.com/yWAVvkOS8s— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 9, 2019
.@s_d_naito refuses to be put away by Ibushi! #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
?? https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/4bUfKkhSLi
As if the world needed another reminder of @s_d_naito and @ibushi_kota's brilliance! GREAT match! #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
?? https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/HBU5nxwUx4
...annnd new! #TetsuyaNaito #njdominion pic.twitter.com/IqGLxSRS7M— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 9, 2019