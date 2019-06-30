Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Paige let WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics know if The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeated them in a non-title match in Tokyo, Japan the two teams would meet again for the titles.

Asuka and Sane were able to defeat the champions at yesterday's live event in Tokyo and will receive their title match. The exact date is unknown at this time.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have held the titles for 82+ days.