- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Laredo, Texas.

- As noted, BOOM! Studios revealed on Tuesday that their WWE comic book series has ended with issue #25. The series launched back in early 2017. PWInsider reports that the cancellation was not a last minute decision, and was decided on several months ago.

- As seen below, The Miz is featured in another new "Save The Veggies" commercial from Hardees: