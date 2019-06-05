- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Laredo, Texas.
- As noted, BOOM! Studios revealed on Tuesday that their WWE comic book series has ended with issue #25. The series launched back in early 2017. PWInsider reports that the cancellation was not a last minute decision, and was decided on several months ago.
- As seen below, The Miz is featured in another new "Save The Veggies" commercial from Hardees:
What has @mikethemiz nearly in tears? @Hardees #SaveTheVeggies #ad pic.twitter.com/vbVZntfQIq— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019