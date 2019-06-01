Earlier this week it was announced Goldberg will make his first-ever appearance on this Tuesday's SmackDown. Goldberg will take on The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7 in Saudi Arabia.

SmackDown will be in Laredo, Texas at the Sames Auto Arena, and earlier today the venue is advertising on its Facebook page that The Undertaker will also be making an appearance.

Other matches advertised: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship Match), and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE has already announced Taker will appear on this Monday's RAW.

Jair Nuñez contributed to this article.