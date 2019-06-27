The Undertaker's upcoming match at Extreme Rules was reportedly planned before his match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown earlier this month, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Taker is schedule to team with Roman Reigns to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules.

It had been speculated that Taker was returning to action due to his panned match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown, which went off the rails after Goldberg suffered a concussion just minutes into the match. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T speculated on his podcast this week that Taker was returning back to action so soon to get the "bad taste" out of his mouth.

"No one thought that they would see The Undertaker this soon after Super ShowDown, in what we would call, 'the incident'," Booker T said. "No one thought we would see him this soon, but me personally, I think Undertaker was thinking, 'Man, I gotta go get this bad taste out of my mouth. I gotta get rid of it and do something to make me forget.'"

Sports Illustrated had reported that Taker presented WWE a short list of potential opponents for his next match after the Super ShowDown debacle, however The Observer report stated that it is not the case.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place on July 14th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Robert Gunier contributed to this article.