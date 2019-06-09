Tomohiro Ishii won the NEVER Openweight Championship against Taichi at tonight's NJPW Dominion. This is Ishii's fifth time winning the title. Taichi won it last month.
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
Gamengiri from Taichi! #NJPW #njdominionhttps://t.co/IKsQw9WMvw pic.twitter.com/FQIy2Mcf1K— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2019
Headbutt from Ishii!! #NJPW #njdominionhttps://t.co/IKsQw9WMvw pic.twitter.com/FywDI5T55d— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2019
Axe Bomba!! #NJPW #njdominionhttps://t.co/IKsQw9WMvw pic.twitter.com/VPGqsLfBkj— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2019
DAMN! Dangerous T kick from Taichi! #NJPW #njdominionhttps://t.co/IKsQw9WMvw pic.twitter.com/cB03LUaSop— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2019
Fantastic match! #njdominion— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
Brainbuster!! #NJPW #njdominionhttps://t.co/IKsQw9WMvw pic.twitter.com/lNr5pNIiwB— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2019