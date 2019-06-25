Triple H showed viewers his fast-paced week leading up to WrestleMania 35 through the WWE Network documentary Creation & Destruction. The documentary highlights Triple H's duties both as a performer and producer during WWE's busiest week of WrestleMania week.

One interesting moment from the documentary was Triple H speaking about Chyna as he met with Chyna's sister Kathy Hamilton. Triple H, despite not going too far into the details of WWE and Chyna's relationship, said having a moment with Kathy felt like closure to him.

"Kathy is Joannie, Chyna's sister," Triple H said. "Probably the only person that, during the time when I knew her, that she was close to. There's a different Chyna, Joannie, that we all knew. But I hadn't seen her in a long time and was able to just have moment. I do think it was closure in some way, but for me to have that moment and wish her well - it was good to see her."

Triple H also spoke about the sudden realization following the 2019 Hall of Fame of having to wrestle Batista at WrestleMania the next day. Due to the many duties required before WrestleMania, Triple H admitted that, after the Hall of Fame ceremony, it felt like the first time he thought about his match.

"For the first time this entire weekend, not only just think about but remember, 'Oh tomorrow I have to perform in front of 82,000 people with Batista," Triple H admitted. "That was first time I even had a chance to think about [the match]. All week I've been checking off boxes: DC, LA, Rick Rubin, then the Sports Business Journal, TakeOver, then today Hall Of Fame. I had to get all those things done and I feel that everything else is off my plate now I can just focus on this because [the match] takes a lot of focus".

Triple H is scheduled to wrestle in Japan this week alongside AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows against Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Samoa Joe.

