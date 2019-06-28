- Above is behind-the-scenes footage from the recent WWE NXT UK tryouts at the WWE UK Performance Center in London, featuring Head of Talent Scout and Director of Talent Development William Regal, and others.

The camp featured 18 top female wrestlers from the UK, Europe and beyond, including NXT UK enhancement talent Candy Floss, top Irish talent Martina, Over The Top Wrestling Women's Champion Valkyrie, and others.

- Asuka and Kairi Sane are the new #1 contenders to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Sane and Asuka defeated Royce and Kay in a non-title match at today's WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan and per the stipulation, they have earned a future title shot. There's no word yet on when The Kabuki Warriors vs. The IIconics will take place for the titles, but we will keep you updated.

- Two of the highlights from today's live event from Sumo Hall in Tokyo were Triple H teaming with The Club's AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for a win over Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre, and the opening segment which saw WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing member Hisashi Shinma honored with a Legacy Award.

Triple H tweeted on the two moments and wrote, "An amazing night in #WWETokyo. A city I've performed in countless times with an incredible roster of @WWE Superstars. An honor to give Mr. Shinma his #WWEHOF Legacy Award and team with The Club. ...and if this was one of my last times to perform in Tokyo... it was #TooSweet."

