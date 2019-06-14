- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring over-the-top arm wrestling contests in the WWE ring.

- WWE announced the following updates for the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game:

WWE SuperCard update introduces new Cataclysm card tier The WWE Universe should expect a significant upheaval with the introduction of Cataclysm cards to WWE SuperCard. If you're noticing a sudden change in the competition for WWE SuperCard, you're not alone. The popular card-battle WWE mobile game for iOS and Android unveiled the all-new Cataclysm tier this week. The new tier cards are now available after the latest WWE SuperCard update at no additional charge. This WWE SuperCard update introduces over 75 new Cataclysm cards that are available for immediate use for collecting and battles. In addition, 2K and Cat Daddy Games also announced a new event type is coming for WWE SuperCard this summer. WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the Toronto Raptors for their NBA Championship win over the Golden State Warriors this week. As noted earlier in the week, he also sent a custom WWE Title to the St. Louis Blues for winning the NHL's Stanley Cup.

"Congrats to @Klow7, @Kawhileonard and the entire @Raptors organization on bringing their first @NBA title to Toronto! Can't wait to celebrate with all of you @SummerSlam, August 11 @ScotiabankArena. Until then, enjoy this @WWE Championship! #WeTheNorth," Triple H wrote on the Raptors.

