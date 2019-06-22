On Impact Wrestling Friday night, two more matches were announced for Slammiversary XVII, live on Sunday, July 7, in Dallas, Texas. The first match announced in the night was a fatal four-way. But it's not your average fatal four-way. It will be a Monster's Ball fatal four-way match for the Impact Knockouts Championship. It will be Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Jessicka Havok.

The second match announced towards the end of the show was from Sami Callihan, as he challenges Tessa Blanchard to an equal intergender match.

Below is the updated card:

FATAL FOUR-WAY MONSTER'S BALL MATCH

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Jessicka Havok

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

LAX (c) vs. Rascalz

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Rob Van Dam vs. Moose