- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 things you need to know about RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch - she's been into CrossFit for years, she trained at the wrestling school owned by WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor years ago and lied about her age to get in, she was the manager for Paige and her mother when they teamed together on the indies in 2011, she worked as a flight attendant with her own mother before getting back into pro wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes talked The Man out of giving up while there was uncertainty surrounding her career during her WWE NXT run, and one of his final tweets predicted her success.

- WWE stock was down 1.34% today, closing at $74.54 per share. Today's high was $75.33 and the low was $73.80.

- As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock will receive MTV's Generation Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and congratulated The Great One on being honored.

Vince wrote, "The People's Champ becomes The Generation's Champ. Congratulations to @TheRock on being named the #GenerationAward recipient of this year's @MTVAwards!"

