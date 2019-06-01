- As we previously reported, Chris Jericho revealed this week that the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast with Jon Moxley beat the all-time numbers for any previous episode of the show in the first 10 hours of being live. According to The Wrap, the episode surpassed 700,000 downloads as of Friday morning at 11 a.m. ET. As noted, Jericho told ESPN that WWE talent have been contacting him regarding the podcast.

"I have heard from a lot of people who are working there saying, 'I can't wait to do my version in X amount of months,'" Jericho said.

- WWE learned of Moxley signing with AEW on the Thursday before Double Or Nothing, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It was noted that WWE was not happy when they found out.

- Jericho debuted his new finisher, The Judas Effect, at Double Or Nothing last week. Jericho used the move, which is a spinning elbow to the head, to defeat Kenny Omega in the main event. Jericho posted the photo below of Omega getting planted by the move: