- As noted, NWA National Champion Colt Cabana sustained a hematoma on his quadriceps that forced him to pull out of some events last weekend. ROH announced Cabana will be off tonight's ROH Best in the World PPV (final card here) where he was scheduled to tag with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis against The Briscoes. NWA has since announced Aldis' new partner is someone who has signed an exclusive deal with NWA and they will be revealed on the pre-show. Be sure to join our complete live coverage tonight, beginning at 8:30 pm ET.

- Earlier this week, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay went back and forth on Twitter after Rollins' tweeted out WWE was the "Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period." During their conversation, Rollins referred to Ospreay as a "little guy," to which Ospreay created a "Little Freakin' Guy" shirt.