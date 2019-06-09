Will Ospreay won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Dragon Lee at tonight's NJPW Dominion. This is Ospreay's third time winning the title. Lee won it back in April.

After the match, Ospreay said his first challenger will be Robbie Eagles at NJPW Southern Showdown in Melbourne, Australia on June 29.

You can check out the title change in the videos below: