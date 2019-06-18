Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* AEW All Out selling out quickly

* WWE's latest hype for Stomping Grounds

* WWE talent reportedly "want out" of their contracts

* Mike and Maria Kanellis re-signing with WWE

* Multiple WWE Superstars returning to NXT

* CM Punk crushing AEW fans' hopes

* Jon Moxley not competing at the G1 event in Dallas

* Lars Sullivan's injury

Nick's interview with AEW's MJF discussing:

* Why he didn't lose the Casino Battle Royal at AEW's Double or Nothing

* Why he signed with AEW

* Who scripted his promo on Bret Hart

* If he owes Chris Jericho a thank you

* His BFF Cody Rhodes smashing Triple H's throne

* Jon Moxley's explosive interview with Chris Jericho

* How he feels about Jerry Lynn

Scott Fishman's interview with former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Psicosis

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.