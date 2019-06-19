Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Tony Khan's appearance on The Steve Austin Show

* Steve Austin's regrets about Dean Ambrose interview

* Drake Maverick capturing the WWE 24/7 Championship

* EC3's sad tweet

* The latest WWE Stomping Grounds matches

* WWE getting an ESPYs category

* Killer Kross reportedly not being let out of his Impact contract

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Konnan. Featuring Konnan discussing:

* What's next for LAX

* LAX's "beautiful" feud with the Lucha Bros

* Why he told Michael Elgin not to work for Triple A

* Impact looking for a new TV home

* The Rascalz pushing stoner humor

Nick's interview with former ROH World Champion Homicide. Featuring Homicide discussing:

* Synergy Wrestling's upcoming Garden State Invitational

* His desire to become an NXT trainer

* Orange Cassidy

* Being shot in a drive-by and wrestling that night

* ROH's current product

* Which WCW cruiserweight Jonathan Gresham reminds him of

* Hating Ric Flair as a kid

* GCW's upcoming tribute show to him

