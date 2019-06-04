Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

* Brock Lesnar's MITB bait and switch on RAW

* Sasha Banks reportedly meeting with Vince McMahon recently

* NXT Takeover XXV

* R-Truth losing and then quickly winning back the 24/7 Championship

* The latest AEW news

* Joey Ryan choosing independent wrestling

* ROH's internal investigation into the Bully Ray incident

Nick's interview with actor Paul Walter Hauser discussing:

* Jon Moxley's leap away from WWE to AEW

* WWE's culture driving away fans and wrestlers

* His advice for Vince McMahon

* Who should be the first AEW World Champion

* His work in movies like "I, Tanya" and "Blackkklansman"

