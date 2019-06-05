Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Jon Moxley capturing the IWGP US Championship

* RAW viewership seeing an increase

* The final hype for Goldberg vs Undertaker

* WWE 50-Man Battle Royal entrants for Super Showdown

* R-Truth once again winning and losing the WWE 24/7 Championship

* Eli Drake becoming a free agent

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Rich Swann. Featuring Swann discussing:

* Why he chose to sign with Impact Wrestling after WWE

* Jon Moxley's criticisms of WWE's creative structure

* Why Michael Elgin is good for pro wrestling

* Wanting to lead the X-Division

* Sami Callihan's controversial promos about him

* Willie Mack signing with Impact

Scott Fishman's interview with Chris Van Vilet

