Special guest co-host and 20+ year WWE referee Jimmy Korderas joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff being named WWE TV Executive Directors

* WWE Network airing EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Show live

* AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega's harsh words for WWE

* CM Punk counter-suing Colt Cabana

* Kevin Owens inviting the Bully Ray - ROH incident fan to WWE Smackdown

* Harvard Business school's WWE case study

Nick's interview with former ROH wrestler Colby Corino. Featuring Corino discussing:

* Overcoming his demons thanks to having a child

* His desire to wrestle for WWE

* Advice his father Steve Corino is giving him

* GCW being a "New Age ECW"

* His ROH run

* The surprising name who agented his recent 205 Live match

Scott Fishman's interview with Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni

