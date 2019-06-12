Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* WWE RAW's audience hitting a new low

* John Cena hinting at an in-ring retirement

* Rey Mysterio's update on his return

* Sasha Banks "liking" a tweet critical of WWE

* Ric Flair exposing the Becky vs Edge Twitter feud

* Cris "Cybord" Justino teasing a possible leap to WWE

* Tyrus being removed from his FOX News show

Nick's interview with free agent Eli Drake. Featuring Drake discussing:

* Why he decided to leave Impact Wrestling

* Turning down a match with Tessa Blanchard

* A possible leap to AEW

* Differences in the Impact regimes

* A pre-Jericho interview conversation he had with Jon Moxley

Nick's interview with ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor. Featuring Taylor discussing:

* His ROH World TV title win over Jeff Cobb

* Having a chip on his shoulder

* The Bully Ray - fan incident

* His upcoming title defense against Bandido at Best In The World

* The launch of AEW

* ROH's relationship with the NWA

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.