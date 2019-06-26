Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Special guest co-host Chris Van Vliet joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* RAW's low live crowd turn out

* Smackdown featuring two 2-Out-Of-3 Falls matches

* WWE possibly teasing a romantic angle between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* The latest WWE Extreme Rules matches

* Rusev's WWE contract reportedly coming up soon

* Jinder Mahal reportedly re-signing with WWE

* Bray Wyatt's latest Firefly Fun House teases

Nick's interview with ROH's Jeff Cobb. Featuring Cobb discussing:

* His ROH World Championship match against Matt Taven at ROH Best In the World

* Fans who are critical of Matt Taven as ROH champ

* His relationship with the fan that Bully Ray confronted

* Wrestlers being less interested in WWE

* Feeling listened to by ROH

Nick's interview with Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson. Featuring Conrad discussing:

* Whether Starrcast II was a financial success

* His relationship with WWE

* The Roast of Ric Flair

* Jon Moxley's interview with Chris Jericho

* WWE's 24/7 Championship

* Firefly Fun House

* Goldberg vs Undertaker

