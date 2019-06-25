Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Special guest co-host Joe Dombrowski joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Seth Rollins' passionate defense of WWE on Twitter

* Fallout from WWE Stomping Grounds

* The Undertaker's surprise WWE return

* Firefly Fun House "Easter eggs" on RAW

* WWE's decision not to have wrestling during commercials

* AEW trademarking "Wednesday Night Dynamite"

* The latest adventures of the WWE 24/7 Championship

Nick's interview with the man who resurrected PCO, D Destro. Featuring Destro discussing:

* His history in pro wrestling

* His real life friendship with PCO

* Educating PCO on who Frankenstein was

* The most painful strongman routine he ever did

* Hoping to be in PCO's corner more often in ROH

* His experience at the ROH - NJPW G1 Climax at MSG

