* Fallout from WWE Super Showdown

* The Revival capturing the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

* R-Truths most recent WWE 24/7 Championship adventures

* Big E returning to in-ring action

* Sasha Banks - WWE update

* WWE reportedly signing NXT talent to longer deals

* KENTA and Jon Moxley joining NJPW's G1 Climax

* AEW hiring a former WWE employee

Nick's interview with former WWE US Champion Rey Mysterio discussing:

* Why he's launched Rey Mysterio's Fight4Autism

* His connection to children with autism and their families

* When he could return to in-ring action

* His feud with Samoa Joe

* The launch of AEW

* Comparisons between Andrade and Eddie Guerrero

* His relationship with Vince McMahon

* A "dream match" with AJ Styles

* His son Dominick's pro wrestling future

* Using the Canadian Destroyer on WWE TV

Rey Mysterio is the global ambassador being Fight4Autism. He has created this global fundraiser in his determination to help autistic children all over the world, no matter where they live. His mission is to have his fans join him in the fight. To do so, fans only need to donate US$4 via the website https://www.winwithrey.com/. Your donation also enters you into a raffle to win Fight4Autisim merchandise as well as a chance to win an all-expenses paid experience for two, including business class airfares, hotel accommodation and premium seat tickets to a live WWE event as Rey Mysterio's personal guests.

