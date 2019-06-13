On this week's 205 Live, Chad Gable made his debut against Gentleman Jack Gallagher. A surprise by General Manager Drake Maverick, Gable was originally a member of SmackDown following the Superstar Shakeup.

The match ended with Gable defeating Gallagher by count out. Considered a top match for the show, the count out finish seemed to have come from nowhere. It appears that wasn't the planned ending when the match was put together.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the referee was not supposed to count the wrestlers out. At the end of the match, Gable attempted to hit a German suplex on Gallagher who was attempting a mid-air tope. Gallagher landed on his face and was supposed to jump into the ring at the count of nine.

Waiting until the last second, Gallagher got caught right as Mike Chioda called the ten count. The referee treated as if it was a shoot since Gallagher did not beat the count.