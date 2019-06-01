WWE announced today Tommaso Ciampa will be appearing on tonight's NXT TakeOver: XXV Pre-Show (6:30 pm ET). This is his first appearance on the WWE Network since celebrating with Johnny Gargano after he won the vacant NXT Championship at TakeOver: New York in April.
Ciampa was forced to relinquish the title after undergoing neck surgery in March. Ciampa's timetable for a return is nine months to a year.
Below is WWE's full announcement.
Additionally, tonight's Pre-Show will feature expert analysis from panelists Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee, as well as backstage interviews with NXT Superstars in the final minutes before TakeOver: XXV.
Additionally, tonight's Pre-Show will feature expert analysis from panelists Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee, as well as backstage interviews with NXT Superstars in the final minutes before TakeOver: XXV.