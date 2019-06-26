As noted, WWE announced today that the WWE Network will stream EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 13 at 8pm ET. The special, airing as a part of the EVOLVE 131 event from Philadelphia, will feature WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Akira Tozawa with the title on the line, Matt Riddle vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak in a non-title match, and more. You can read the announcement on the special at this link.

Many fans have pointed to how the WWE Network EVOLVE stream is airing on the same night as AEW's Fight for the Fallen event from Jacksonville, FL. This event will have a portion of the proceeds donated to victims of gun violence.

It should be noted that the EVOLVE 131 date was first announced back in mid-May. We don't know when WWE began negotiating for the livestream. AEW first announced the details on Fight for the Fallen during the first week of March.

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has fans talking on social media today after a tweet he made on the EVOLVE - WWE special. He apparently called out WWE for working with Saudi Arabia.

"If lining your pockets with blood money is okay, then what's wrong with trying to undermine a charity show for victims of gun violence? I hear that healthy competition is supposed to be a good thing and yet I can't help but feel like I'm gonna be sick," Omega wrote.

4:45PM ET UPDATE: Omega has deleted his original tweet that apparently knocked WWE for their working relationship with the Saudis. His new tweet, also seen below, reads like this: "I've said my piece and it opened the door to a very toxic environment. It wasn't a message to fans, or the boys, just the decision makers. I wish everyone wrestling on any show that day all the best. That is all."

You can see Omega's full tweets below:

If lining your pockets with blood money is okay, then what's wrong with trying to undermine a charity show for victims of gun violence? I hear that healthy competition is supposed to be a good thing and yet I can't help but feel like I'm gonna be sick. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 26, 2019

I've said my piece and it opened the door to a very toxic environment. It wasn't a message to fans, or the boys, just the decision makers. I wish everyone wrestling on any show that day all the best. That is all. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 26, 2019