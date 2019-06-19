The first-ever WWE NXT Breakout Tournament was announced by NXT General Manager William Regal on this week's episode.
The eight-man tournament will feature NXT Superstars who have not made their official TV debuts yet. The winner will receive a future NXT title shot of their choosing. Beginning next Wednesday night, the first rounds will air over the next few months of NXT TV, and the finals will air live from the Scotiabank Arena at the NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" event during WWE SummerSlam Weekend on Saturday, August 10.
The following matches have been announced for the first round:
* Boa vs. Jordan Myles (ACH)
* Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) vs. Isiah "Swerve" Scott (Shane Strickland)
* Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) vs. Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock)
* Angel Garza (Garza Jr.) vs. Joaquin Wilde (DJZ)
We have spoilers on what the finals for Takeover are at this link.
Below is WWE's announcement on the tournament along with the brackets and competitors:
NXT Breakout Tournament announced
With the announcement of the first-ever NXT Breakout Tournament, the black-and-gold brand's motto of "The future is now" has never been truer.
The tournament, which kicks off on the June 26 edition of NXT, will feature eight Superstars who have not yet had an opportunity to compete on NXT TV. Although the inaugural NXT Breakout Tournament gives newcomers a platform to show what they're all about, even more important is the prize that awaits the winner: The opportunity to challenge for any title of their choosing.
Check out the tournament bracket and the full list of competitors below:
Angel Garza, a 207-pound, third-generation luchador from Monterrey, Mexico. He was formerly known as "Humberto Garza."
Boa, a 225-pound jiu-jitsu champion from Beijing, China, who joined the WWE Performance Center in 2016.
Bronson Reed, a 330-pounder from Black Forest, South Australia, who used to compete as "Jonah Rock."
Cameron Grimes, a 220-pound, second-generation wrestler from Burlington, N.C., who previously went by the name "Trevor Lee" on the U.S. independent scene.
Dexter Lumis, formerly known as "Sam Shaw," a 239-pound, 13-year ring veteran.
Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, a 201-pounder from Tacoma, Wash. A former EVOLVE Champion, Scott previously used the alias "Shane Strickland."
Joaquin Wilde, a 180-pound daredevil from Chicago who used to wrestle under than name "DJZ."
Jordan Myles, a 200-pound high-flyer from Austin, Texas, formerly known as "ACH."
Don't miss the start of the inaugural NXT Breakout Tournament when the First Round kicks off next Wednesday, June 26, on NXT, streaming exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.
Per @RealKingRegal, the #WWENXT #BreakoutTournament begins NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/dXMyaIdKtP— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 20, 2019
.@AngelGarzaWwe, @swerveconfident, @GoMylesGo, @joaquinwilde_ round out the field of the #WWENXT #BreakoutTournament! pic.twitter.com/Dpf25wIjh4— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 20, 2019
.@CGrimesWWE, @DexterLumis, @bronsonreedwwe, and @Bigboawwe will compete in the #WWENXT #BreakoutTournament! pic.twitter.com/BKaplV3km8— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 20, 2019