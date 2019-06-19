The first-ever WWE NXT Breakout Tournament was announced by NXT General Manager William Regal on this week's episode.

The eight-man tournament will feature NXT Superstars who have not made their official TV debuts yet. The winner will receive a future NXT title shot of their choosing. Beginning next Wednesday night, the first rounds will air over the next few months of NXT TV, and the finals will air live from the Scotiabank Arena at the NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" event during WWE SummerSlam Weekend on Saturday, August 10.

The following matches have been announced for the first round:

* Boa vs. Jordan Myles (ACH)

* Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) vs. Isiah "Swerve" Scott (Shane Strickland)

* Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) vs. Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock)

* Angel Garza (Garza Jr.) vs. Joaquin Wilde (DJZ)

Below is WWE's announcement on the tournament along with the brackets and competitors: