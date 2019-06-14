WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly took to Twitter today and announced that he has been pulled from the UK Download Festival due to a back injury.

"The medical man told me my back is still hurt so unfortunately I won't be able to attend @DownloadFest this year. Im sorry to all the great UK fans, believe me I'm gutted to be missing @Tool but at least now @rikbugez has an actual chance of winning the air guitar contest," O'Reilly wrote.

O'Reilly appeared at Wednesday's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University and did a run-in at one point, but it looks like he did not get physical during that angle. Wednesday's tapings also saw The Undisputed Era work a six-man match, but O'Reilly was not involved as Cole, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish teamed up. O'Reilly also appeared at last night's Full Sail TV tapings but did not get physical.

There's no word yet on when O'Reilly will be back in action, but he is scheduled for a match at the "Takeover: Toronto II" event during WWE SummerSlam weekend on August 10. The NXT episodes taped this week will carry the brand to Takeover.

O'Reilly last wrestled at the "Takeover: XXV" event on June 1. He participated in the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match that saw The Street Profits capture the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles.

While the NXT UK brand was announced as the main WWE attraction for Download this year, several Superstars from the main NXT brand were also announced - O'Reilly, Matt Riddle, NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. They were added to the shows after the initial announcement.

NXT UK will run the Download Festival today, Saturday and Sunday. They will have regular matches as well as NXT UK TV tapings for the WWE Network show. NXT UK will then tape more TV episodes in Plymouth, England on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

You can see O'Reilly's full tweet below: