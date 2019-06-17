- WWE uploaded the full match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane in 2017, which you can watch in the video above. Reigns pinned Strowman after nailing him with a spear.

- While appearing at the second annual Great Orlando Sports Commission Celebrating Women in Sports last week, Stephanie McMahon noted that she filmed a segment for ESPN's "My Wish" series. Stephanie granted the wish of a girl named Rihanna from the U.K. for the episode.

- Below are the television ratings for wrestling in the U.K. for the week ending June 9th, via @GRcadeWrestling. RAW was up 49%, from 42,461 viewers to 63,100. SmackDown Live was relatively even, down 38% from 62,998 to 38,790. MLW Fury Road garnered 14,300 viewers for their Fury Road event.

