- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons making his return home for the recent NXT live event in San Antonio, Texas. Blake visited his old high school, Medina Valley High School in Castroville, Texas, for a pre-show workout.

- As noted, WWE aired a backstage segment on this week's SmackDown that teased a potential feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. WWE is now referring to the brief interaction and nod from Nakamura as a challenge. They have a new poll asking fans if Balor should entertain Nakamura's title challenge. As of this writing, 69% voted, "Yes. Shinsuke Nakamara could be a threat to Finn Bálor's reign as champion." The rest went with, "No. He should earn an opportunity like everyone else."

- Speaking of Nakamura, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch wasn't the only one to praise today's match between Nakamura and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins from the WWE live event at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. WWE United States Champion Ricochet also praised the main event match, along with WWE producers Tyson Kidd and Fit Finlay.

Kidd wrote, "Just watched @WWERollins and @ShinsukeN tear it down in Japan [emoji] Wow! #WWETokyo"

"I just watched @WWERollins and @ShinsukeN wrestle each other, it was awesome. I wanted to join in. Wrestling at its best guys, thank-you!," Finlay added.

Ricochet called it a WrestleMania-calibre match. He wrote, "Yo! @ShinsukeN and @WWERollins just had a freaking WrestleMania caliber match!! #MechaSugoi"

You can see their tweets below along with the tweet from Becky that we posted earlier: